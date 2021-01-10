Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said his side's match against Osasuna should have been postponed due to the snowy conditions after the La Liga champions could only draw 0-0 with the second-from-bottom side.

The snowstorm that blitzed northern Spain and the Spanish capital forced Real to make the journey to Pamplona a day earlier than originally planned, while they were made to wait on the icy runway at Barajas airport for over four hours.

Zidane's side struggled on the icy pitch as snow continued to fall throughout the game on Saturday. They failed to have a shot on target in the first half.

"That was not a football match, it should have been called off," an angry Zidane told reporters.

"We dealt badly with the conditions and the journey, and we did what we could on the pitch but the sensation we have now is that it wasn't a proper match."

The draw meant they missed the chance to leapfrog La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, whose match with Athletic Bilbao was suspended due to the storm.

Zidane felt the teams had been treated unfairly, especially since his side faced a difficult journey back.

"It's in the past and now we don't know what we're going to do or when we're going to get back," he said.

"My biggest complaint is about the match. The conditions weren't right. I know I'm repeating myself, but that's how it is."

Barca trash Granada

In another Saturday match, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann each scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Granada 4-0 away to win a third consecutive La Liga game for the first time this season.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 12th minute while Messi struck twice before the break to make it four goals in his last two matches and go top of the league's scoring charts with 11 goals.

French forward Griezmann scored a classy second goal after halftime while things got worse for Granada when Jesus Vallejo was sent off in the 78th minute for clattering into Barca substitute Martin Braithwaite.

The victory took Barca back into third place in the standings with 34 points, closing the gap with leaders Atletico Madrid to four points.

However, Atletico, whose game with Athletic Bilbao was postponed due to heavy snow in the Spanish capital, have three matches in hand.

"This is an important win, we knew we were in a difficult situation and couldn't afford to lose any more games and it's been a very good week for us, winning three games, all away from home, and while playing some very good football," said Barca coach Ronald Koeman.

"We showed that the team is growing in quality and in confidence. I'm very pleased that we scored four goals and we need to keep playing like we did today, when we only needed a few chances to score."

Barca had produced one of their best displays under Koeman in Wednesday's 3-2 win at Athletic Bilbao but have tended to struggle for consistency this campaign, in particular away from home.

But the resounding victory sealed an elusive third win in a row, beginning with a 1-0 victory away to Huesca last Sunday.

Griezmann got them off to a strong start when he stuck out his leg to prod the ball home when a deflection from Granada's Roberto Soldado fell into his path and played him onside.

The Frenchman then went on a marauding run through the middle to tee up Messi, who lashed into the top corner in the 35th minute.

The Argentine struck again shortly before halftime, arrowing low into the net from a freekick and then enjoyed a rare rest when Koeman removed him for Braithwaite midway through the second half.

Griezmann, who before the game had failed to score in the league since the end of November, showed his soaring confidence with his brilliant second goal.

He controlled a cross from Ousmane Dembele with his left foot then using his other foot to find the far bottom corner from a tight angle with his right.

"Before I could barely score one goal but right now it looks like things are going pretty well," the forward said.

