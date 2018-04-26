WORLD
1 MIN READ
Newsfeed: Trump and Kanye: Is the bromance real?
On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 26, 2018: Watch NewsFeed on Facebook to get the top trending stories. In today’s edition: - Kanye West and Donald Trump - a match made in Twitter heaven but is it In Real Life hell? - The Sambisa forest is used as a base of operation and hideout for the terror group Boko Haram. - The Nigerian government has tweeted they intend to turn the area - which is the size of Lagos - into a centre for tourists. - Xavier Ata Freeman - whose arrival in the world was documented in great detail on social media.
Newsfeed: Trump and Kanye: Is the bromance real?
April 26, 2018
Explore
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us