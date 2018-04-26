Democratic Republic of Congo: What chance of peace?

The African country where war killed 5 million people in a conflict that ended only fifteen years ago is in trouble again. What will it take to keep the peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo? The DRC has one of the biggest UN peace-keeping force anywhere in the world. Why isn't it helping? Joining us at the Roundtable is Ugo Solinas, Senior Political Affairs Officer at the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations; Ben Shepherd, Consulting Fellow to the Africa programme at Chatham House; Francine Mukwaya Sodi, founder of Kitunga Ya Mboka, a health and education community organisation based in the DRC; and Jordan Anderson, a Country Risk Analyst on the Africa team at IHS Markit.