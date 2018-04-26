Bill Cosby Trial: Cosby could spend rest of his life behind bars

The entertainer - once known as America's Dad - had been charged with assaulting Andrea Constand at his home. She had visited him to ask for career advice. He had said the sex was consensual. A first trial on the same charges ended last year with a deadlocked jury. Cosby now faces up to TEN years in jail for each count. But he says he will appeal. Muttalip Erdogan has this report.