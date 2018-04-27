CULTURE
Dali and Duchamp | Exhibitions | Showcase
An unusual show featuring two of the 20th century's most iconic artists is on display in the United States. The works of Salvador Dali and Marcel Duchamp can be seen together in an exhibition at the Dali Museum in Florida. But as Steve Mort reports, displaying the two artists' contrasting styles, alongside each other, is considered by some to be a daring move. Art historian Elliot King joins us for more on the relationship between Dali and Duchamp. King has done extensive research on surrealism in the twentieth century and is a leading expert on the work of Salvador Dali.
Dali and Duchamp | Exhibitions | Showcase
April 27, 2018
