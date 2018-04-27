April 27, 2018
Spain 'Wolf Pack' Rape Case: Protests after men convicted of lesser charge
Tens of thousands of people have joined protests across Spain, after five men were acquitted of gang-raping an 18-year-old woman. They've been sentenced to nine years in prison for the lesser charger of sexual abuse. And as Arabella Munro reports, many people think the country's legal definition of rape needs to change.
