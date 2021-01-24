POLITICS
SpaceX launches record 143 satellites on single rocket
Falcon 9 rocket cargo includes 133 commercial and government spacecraft as well as 10 SpaceX satellites deployed under a "rideshare" programme.
SpaceX handout image shows Falcon 9 liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 24, 2021. / AFP
January 24, 2021

SpaceX has launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying a record number of satellites on board, the private space company said.

The rocket carrying 143 satellites on Sunday successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 10:00 am (1500 GMT), 24 hours after its initial take-off had been scrubbed due to bad weather.

Andy Tran, a SpaceX production supervisor, said in a video of the launch that the Falcon 9 was carrying 133 commercial and government "spacecraft" as well 10 SpaceX satellites.

"The most spacecraft ever deployed on a single mission," Tran said.

'Rideshare' programme 

SpaceX is flying Falcon 9 under a "rideshare" programme through which other firms and governments pay the Elon Musk-founded company to deliver their technologies to space.

Minutes after taking off, the Falcon 9's main booster that had thrust the rocket to the edge of space separated from the rest of the craft and dropped back down to Earth in a controlled fall.

It landed itself on an unmanned spaceport drone ship called "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Atlantic Ocean, marking the booster's fifth successful deployment and recapture.

Starlink broadband

In a series of tweets, SpaceX said all 143 satellites had been successfully deployed.

SpaceX aims to send thousands of small satellites into space to form a global broadband system called Starlink.

Scientists have expressed concerns about the number of objects clogging the space around Earth. SpaceX says its satellites are designed to burn up in the atmosphere within a few years.

