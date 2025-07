Mamut Art Project, Dabke in Berlin & Patti Smith | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: When Dali met Duchamp: 00:55 Art Historian, Elliot King: 3:58 Horses: Patti Smith and her band: 8:53 Mamut Art Project: 14:27 Arts writer & culture journalist, Matt A. Hanson: 15:49 Teaching dabke in Berlin: 21:15 Roses in art: 24:133