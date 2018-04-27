Is torture widespread in Syrian prisons?

TRT World spoke to survivors of Syria's notorious Saydnaya prison. Amnesty International likens the facility to a slaughterhouse, saying thousands are tortured snd hanged there every year. But the Syrian regime has denied the prison even exists. Guests: Mouhssine Ennaimi Director, Syria's Slaughterhouses Ammar Waqqaf Founder and Director, Gnosos Yahya Al Aridi Spokesperson, Syrian Negotiations Commission