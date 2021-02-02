A powerful winter storm engulfed the US Northeast on Monday, blanketing much of the region in heavy snow, blasting coastal areas with high winds and bringing New York City and other major urban centers to nearly a standstill.

Parts of northern New England were waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday, while residents of the New York City region were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

More than 40 centimetres (16 inches) of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 76 centimetres (30 inches) was reported in northern New Jersey.