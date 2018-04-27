Eurasia Airshow kicks off in Turkey's Antalya | Money Talks

In Turkey's resort city of Antalya- billions of dollars’ worth of commercial and military aviation deals are being signed over the next few days. Turkey wants to be at the centre of partnerships made in the region, so it's hosting its first international airshow to attract the big names. While most eyes are in the sky, the business action is on the ground. And Liz Maddock is also there.