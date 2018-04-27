April 27, 2018
Facebook profit jumps 63% in first quarter of 2018 | Money Talks
The world's largest social media network just keeps on growing. Facebook's revenues have reached nearly $12 billion in the first quarter of 2018. It's making record profits despite the recent uproar over the data privacy scandal. Mobin Nasir reports. And David Papp joins us from Edmonton, Canada. He’s an independent technology expert.
