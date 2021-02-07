CULTURE
Jennifer Lawrence hurt by flying glass on movie set
Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere for the film "Dark Phoenix" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 4, 2019. / Reuters
February 7, 2021

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of "Don't Look Up" cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding,  celebrity website TMZ said.

The Boston Globe said the extent of the injury was unclear in the accident that happened after midnight on Thursday. Citing two sources close to the production, the newspaper said Lawrence was holding her face when paramedics arrived and that filming was halted on Friday.

Netflix, which plans to release the comedy about two astronomers, declined to comment on the reports. Representatives for Lawrence did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hollywood outlet Deadline quoted unnamed sources as saying that Lawrence was recovering.

"Don't Look Now," directed by Adam McKay, boasts a star-studded cast including Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans and Meryl Streep.

Lawrence, 30, who won a best actress Oscar in 2013 for "Silver Linings Playbook," has not appeared on film since 2019's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" but has four new movies in the works, according to movie database IMDB.com

In late 2019, she married New York art dealer Cooke Maroney.

SOURCE:Reuters
