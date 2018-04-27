BIZTECH
Cryptocurrency exchange breaks exclusivity agreement | Money Talks
Confidentiality is supposed to be a key selling point for any cryptocurrency. But the founder of the world's largest crytocurrency exchange, Binance, is being sued for sharing too much information. Sequoia Capital says Zhao Changpeng broke an exclusivity agreement by negotiating with other potential investors. But the case also shows how difficult putting a price on a cryptocurrency related business is, even for professional investors. For more on this We speak to Talha Bhatty in Boston. He's the director of a cryptocurrency resource site, The Crypto Corp, and TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
April 27, 2018
