BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Iraq holds fifth oil field auction since 2009 | Money Talks
Iraq is opening more of its undeveloped oil and gas resources to foreign companies. OPEC's second largest oil producer held an auction on April 24, 2018 to award oil exploration and development contracts. 14 companies were qualified to bid, but only three firms have grabbed new contracts, and none of them are oil majors. We are joined by Qamar Energy CEO Robin Mills from Dubai and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
Iraq holds fifth oil field auction since 2009 | Money Talks
April 28, 2018
Explore
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us