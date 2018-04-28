Iraq holds fifth oil field auction since 2009 | Money Talks

Iraq is opening more of its undeveloped oil and gas resources to foreign companies. OPEC's second largest oil producer held an auction on April 24, 2018 to award oil exploration and development contracts. 14 companies were qualified to bid, but only three firms have grabbed new contracts, and none of them are oil majors. We are joined by Qamar Energy CEO Robin Mills from Dubai and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.