CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Michelle Pfeiffer and an unusual cat star in quirky 'French Exit'
In the new movie, Michelle Pfeiffer plays wealthy American socialite woman, who begins a new life with his son and a talking cat in Paris.
Michelle Pfeiffer and an unusual cat star in quirky 'French Exit'
In this October 7, 2019, file photo, actor Michelle Pfeiffer poses as she attends the European premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in Rome, Italy. / Reuters
February 9, 2021

New movie "French Exit" follows a formerly wealthy American woman and her son making a fresh start in Paris in a tale enlivened by an overly honest clairvoyant, a talking cat and other quirky elements.

Opening in theaters on Friday, the film stars Michelle Pfeiffer as headstrong socialite Frances Price, a role that has already earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a film musical or comedy.

"It was so liberating playing someone who was just 100% completely herself with no apologies," Pfeiffer said in an interview. 

"I love that. To be able to go through life without apology."

"But there's a cost to that as well," she added. 

"It could be a coping skill just to keep people at a distance and avoiding real intimacy with people."

READ MORE:Hit film about Istanbul's cats finally comes home to Turkey

A talking cat

Lucas Hedges, nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor in "Manchester by the Sea," plays the son of Price, and Franklin the cat is voiced by Tracy Letts.

The unusual feline gave Pfeiffer pause when she first read the script.

"That was my first question – what about this talking cat? How are you going to manage this?" Pfeiffer said.

Azazel Jacobs, the director, used two cats for the role.

"The first time of shooting the cat was a total waste because I was still trying to work out how to communicate and direct with this cat," Jacobs said. 

"Ultimately right after that first session we learned, and I especially learned, to give the cat space and if you don't push the cat, the cat will do incredible things."

READ MORE:Turkey’s cats get purrfect present with new legislation protecting animals

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us