Lifelong Ambition: Brazilian man finds happiness in sandcastle

To Brazil now where one 44-year-old man has fulfilled a lifelong dream - to live in a sandcastle. No, it's not to climb Everest or travel into space...his number one ambition was to live in a sandcastle. The Rio resident says it's the best decision he's ever made, and encourages everyone else to do the same. Joseph Hayat has his story.