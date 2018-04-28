April 28, 2018
Israel-Palestine Tensions: UN denounces Israel use of lethal force
Since Friday, four Palestinians including a 15-year-old youth have now been shot dead by Israeli forces during renewed protests along the Gaza border. The latest violence broke out as Palestinains tried to cross into territory occupied by Israel. Forty-four people have been killed since the demonstrations began at the end of March. Reagan Des Vignes has the latest.
