Seiko Hashimoto, who will head the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after a sexism row forced its last chief to step down, is a seven-time Olympian and was one of just two women in Japan's cabinet until she took the job.

The 56-year-old politician, who was also minister for gender equality and women's empowerment, will replace Yoshiro Mori, 83, after he sparked uproar with claims that women talk too much in meetings.

The appointment comes just over five months before the virus-postponed Games, with public opinion in Japan still largely against holding the massive event this year.

Hashimoto is a passionate Olympian, who competed at seven consecutive winter and summer Games, in speed skating and as a sprint cyclist, winning a bronze for skating in 1992.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics boss Yoshiro Mori to resign over sexist remarks

Former Olympic athlete

Hashimoto had been serving as the Olympic minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

She also held a portfolio dealing with gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Hashimoto is tied to the Olympics in many ways.

She was born in Hokkaido in northern Japan just five days before the opening ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Her name “Seiko” comes from “Seika" which translates as Olympic flame in English.

According to widely circulated reports in Japan, Hashimoto was reluctant to take the job and was one of three final candidates considered by a selection committee headed by 85-year-old Fujio Mitarai of the camera company Canon.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics slammed for replacing male octogenarian leader with another

Soaring costs for Japan

The selection committee met for three consecutive days, a rushed appointment with the postponed Olympics opening in just over five months in the middle of a pandemic and facing myriad problems.

Polls show about 80% of Japanese want the Olympics cancelled or postponed again. There is fear about bringing tens of thousands of athletes and others into Japan, which has controlled the coronavirus better than most countries.

There is also opposition to the soaring costs.

The official cost is $15.4 billion, though several government audits say the price is at least $25 billion, the most expensive Summer Olympics on record according to a University of Oxford study.

Naming a woman could be breakthrough for gender equality in Japan, where females are under-represented in boardrooms and in politics. Japan ranks 121st out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum’s annual gender equality ranking.

Mori, before stepping down, tried to offer the job last week to 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, a former head of the country’s soccer federation. But reports of the behind-closed-door deal were widely criticised by social media, on Japanese talk shows, and in newspaper reports.

Kawabuchi quickly withdrew from further consideration.

Hashimoto is not without her critics. A Japanese magazine in 2014 ran photographs of her embracing figure skater Daisuke Takahashi at a party during the Sochi Olympics, suggesting it was sexual harassment. She later apologised, and Takahashi said he did not feel harassed.

Two other former Olympians were also reported to have been in the running for Mori's job: Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee who won gold in judo in 1984, and Mikako Kotani, who won two bronze medals in synchronised swimming at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Kotani is the sports director for the Tokyo Olympic organising committee. That committee’s leadership is dominated by men, who make up 80% of the executive board.

READ MORE: IOC president confirms Tokyo Olympics will go ahead

Olympics in shades of Covid-19

Japan began to roll out vaccines on Wednesday, a critical move that might boost the Olympics. It is several months behind Britain and the United States and other countries.

Widespread vaccination is unlikely in Japan when the Olympics open on July 23 with 11,000 athletes, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24 with 4,400 athletes.

The plan is to keep the athletes in a “bubble” at the Athletes Village, at venues, and at training areas. The IOC has said it will not require “participants” to be vaccinated, but it encouraging it.

In addition to the athletes, tens of thousands of officials, media, sponsors and broadcasters will also have to enter Japan. Many of them will operate outside the “bubble" in an Olympics that is be driven by television and the billions the IOC receives from selling broadcast rights.

The first challenge for Hashimoto could be pulling off the torch relay that begins on March 25 in northeastern Japan. It will crisscross the country with about 10,000 runners, and end at the opening ceremony in Tokyo.

READ MORE: Japan extends Covid-19 emergency, months before delayed Olympics