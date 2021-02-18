POLITICS
2 MIN READ
New Zealand fights period poverty by giving schools free sanitary products
One in 12 young people skipped school because they did not have access to period products, PM Jacinda Ardern says, announcing the programme will begin in June.
New Zealand fights period poverty by giving schools free sanitary products
Feminine hygiene products are seen in a shop in Perthshire, Scotland, Britain February 25, 2020. / Reuters
February 18, 2021

New Zealand will distribute free sanitary products in schools to combat "period poverty" among the disadvantaged, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern said research showed about one in 12 young people skipped school because they did not have access to period products.

"Young people should not miss out on their education because of something that is a normal part of life for half the population," Ardern said.

"Providing free period products at school is one way the government can directly address poverty, help increase school attendance, and make a positive impact on children's wellbeing."

READ MORE: Scotland becomes first country in the world to make sanitary products free

She said the programme, which begins in June and will cost US$18 million over three years, followed a successful pilot scheme that started last year.

Ardern said participants in the pilot showed increased engagement at school and improved educational outcomes.

Period poverty occurs when women and girls lack the money for tampons, pads or menstrual cups, or medication for cramps.

Globally, campaigners say the issue has a direct effect on girls' education, with a knock-on impact on work opportunities, thus deepening gender inequality.

Scotland last year became the first country in the world to provide universal access to free period products.

READ MORE: Britain scraps 'tampon tax', credits Brexit

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us