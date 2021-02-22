The US space agency NASA has released the first video and audio from Mars, a faint wind sound captured by the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet.

A microphone did not work during the descent but the rover was able to capture audio once it landed on Mars.

NASA engineers on Monday played a short audio clip of what they said was a wind gust on the surface.

READ MORE: NASA confirms Perseverance rover has landed on Mars

'Perseverance is healthy'

The video clip, lasting three minutes and 25 seconds, showed the deployment of the parachute and the rover's touchdown on the surface of Mars in a cloud of dust.

"These are really amazing videos," Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said at a briefing for reporters.

"This is the first time we've ever been able to capture an event like the landing on Mars."

Jessica Samuels, Perseverance's surface mission manager, said the rover was operating as expected so far.

"I am happy to report that Perseverance is healthy," Samuels said.

READ MORE: Why Turkey's race to space is a good thing