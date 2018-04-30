Measles in Romania: Lack of awareness led to low vaccination rates

Before the measles vaccine was developed in the 1960's, this highly contagious virus claimed 2 million lives around the world every year. Since then science provided a defence, but 60 years later measles is back with a vegence - especially in Romania. Laurentiu Colintineanu reports now on - how a major measles outbreak in Europe - could have been avoided.