Rohingya Refugee Crisis: UN envoys visit Myanmar's Rakhine state

A UN Security Council delegation is expected to meet Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, in the next few hours. They're trying to arrange a safe return for the Rohingya Muslims who've been living in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Hundreds of thousands of them fled there, to avoid a police crackdown in Myanmar, last year. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, the UN team doesn't have a lot of time to find an answer.