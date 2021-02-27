CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Lady Gaga's stolen dogs recovered safely
The dogs were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded their walker while he was out with three of the singer's pups earlier this week. The woman who returned the dogs appears to be ”uninvolved and unassociated" in the incident, police said.
Lady Gaga's stolen dogs recovered safely
File Photo: Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President Joe Biden's inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, on January 20, 2021. / AP
February 27, 2021

Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, that were stolen earlier this week, have been recovered unharmed.

A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, around 6 pm, said Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division.

Lady Gaga’s representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were the dogs.

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday night's attack, Tippett said.

It wasn't immediately clear how she obtained the dogs.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood. Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

The dog walker can be heard on the video saying he had been shot in the chest. Tippett said he is expected to survive his injuries.

$500,000 reward for returning of the dogs safely

Lady Gaga on Friday repeated her offer of a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs – Koji and Gustav – with no questions asked.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she said in an Instagram post.

SOURCE:AP
