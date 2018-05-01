May 1, 2018
Facebook, Twitter, Amazon beat expectations | Money Talks
The world's tech giants got off to a flying start in the first three months of this year. Facebook, Twitter and Amazon all beat market expectations. But there are signs the rest of the year may not be as rosy. For more on this, Rich Jaroslovsky joins us from San Francisco. He is Vice President for Content & Chief Journalist at the news app SmartNews.
