May 1, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran Nuclear Deal: Iran dismisses Israeli claims over 2015 pact
Iran says that Israeli claims that Tehran lied about its nuclear weapons programme - aren't true. The Iran nuclear agreement was signed in 2015, by Iran and six other countries, in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. But as Ben Tornquist reports, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's accusations have people worried about the deal's future.
Iran Nuclear Deal: Iran dismisses Israeli claims over 2015 pact
Explore