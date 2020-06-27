CULTURE
2 MIN READ
France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork honouring Bataclan victims
The portrait of a veiled mourning female figure was stolen from the concert hall's emergency exit door in January 2019.
France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork honouring Bataclan victims
In this file photo taken on June 11, 2020, a member of Italy's gendarmerie stands near a piece of art attributed to Banksy. / AFP
June 27, 2020

Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy commemorating the victims of the 2015 Paris terror attacks that were stolen from the Bataclan concert hall, on Saturday.

They were arrested near France's Italian border this week after the artwork, an image of a girl in mourning painted on one of the Paris venue's emergency doors was found in Italy earlier this month, judicial and police sources told AFP.

Two were charged with theft while the other four were charged with concealing theft, and all six were placed in pre-trial detention.

The portrait of veiled mourning female figure was cut from the concert hall's emergency exit door in January 2019. After the incident, Bataclan's official Twitter account said they kept the portrait on the street because they believed the art belonged to all.  

In November 2015, Daesh terrorists went on a killing rampage in Paris which left 130 people dead. Attacks were carried out at Stade de France national stadium, cafe terraces and bars and restaurants.

The night of horror began with three suicide bombers who blew themselves up outside the Stade de France national stadium. But the worst of the attacks across the city that night was the Bataclan massacre, where gunmen killed 90 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us