Macron: Power Broker?

Why is the French president apparently so interested in Middle Eastern politics? Emmanuel Macron has only been in the job a year and has problems at home, but he is now positioning himself as a leader in geopolitics. Peacemaker – or troublemaker? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.