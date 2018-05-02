Political upheaval in Armenia, net neutrality and Afghanistan’s deadliest day for journalists

Political upheaval in Armenia, the country’s parliament reject Nikol Pashinyan’s bid to become prime minister despite him being the only candidate. Also, the battle to keep the internet free for all. Could the days of net neutrality be coming to an end? And the deadliest day for journalists in Afghanistan. We speak to a reporter there who believes he can make a difference