May 2, 2018
Labour Day: Protesters smash building windows, set fires
May the first is International Workers' Day, commonly referred to as Labour Day. Rallies, festivals and demonstrations have been taking place around the world - to honour working people and calling for better rights and working conditions. In France, May Day Demonstrations in Paris were marred by acts of violence committed by hundreds of protesters. Mhairi Beveridge has more.
