May 2, 2018
The War in Syria: Displaced Syrians may lose homes under new law
More than 12 million Syrians who've fled the country to escape war - are now at the risk of losing their homes. Under a new law, they must prove they own their property - or have it confiscated by the state. It's raised fears that Syrian citizens - who opposed Bashar Al Assad - could now be permanently exiled. Caitlin McGee reports.
