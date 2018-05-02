WORLD
Iran Nuclear Deal: Iran dismisses Israeli nuclear accusations
The White House has supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims that- the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was built on lies. But European powers are still standing by the accord, despite Israel's claims that - Tehran was pursuing a secret nuclear programme. As Britain, France and Germany insist the deal is vital for peace- the US President Donald Trump may now walk away. Muttalip Erdogan has more from Washington.
May 2, 2018
