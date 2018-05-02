WORLD
How successful were Armenia's protests?
Last month when former president Serzh Sargsyan went back on his word and returned to power, Nikol Pashinyan hit back, launching a campaign to stop him. Thousands took to the streets and against all odds Sargsyan was forced to step down. Now the country faces a political upheaval unrivalled in recent years. Guests: Richard Giragosian Founding director of the Regional Studies Center Philip Gamaghelyan Lecturer in the Justice and Peace Program at Georgetown University Levon Sevunts Journalist
How successful were Armenia's protests?
May 2, 2018
