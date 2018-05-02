Creating Dynasties

How do certain families rise to the top and stay there? Was it money or good genes that allowed George W Bush senior and junior to become US Presidents? Families like the Rockefellers, Kennedys and Gandhis represent generations of success. When does the power of family dynasties start to affect democracy? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.