US President extends steel tariff exemptions | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has softened his plan to impose punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from America's allies. But duties on $150 billion of Chinese goods -retaliation for what he says are unfair trade practices- are still on the cards. His Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin is due to visit China on Thursday and Friday for talks. Kevin Ozebek is in Brussels and he says the reaction across Europe to Trump's decision has been mixed, with the European Commission issuing a particularly firm response.