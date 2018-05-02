BIZTECH
BP, Total, and other oil majors see profits jump | Money Talks
Big profits for Big Oil. The British energy major BP says it's earnings jumped 71% in the first three months of this year. The company has been held back in recent years by the global oil glut and penalties it had to pay since a massive 2010 oil spill. But as Mobin Nasir reports, BP appears ready to leave these troubles behind. We spoke to Professor Neil Kellard, a Finance Professor at the University of Essex in the UK who says big oil companies are likely to see more profits through the rest of the year.
May 2, 2018
