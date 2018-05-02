BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Workers around the world mark Labour Day | Money Talks
It's May 1st and workers in many parts of the world are marking Labour Day. And even though the global economy is recovering strongly from the 2008 financial crisis, millions of people who work for a living, are finding it harder than ever to make ends meet. Many of those people have used the occassion to make their voices heard. In Hong Kong, around 5,000 workers marched to call on employers to stop taking money from pension funds to cover other expenses. The soaring cost of living in Hong Kong has left many of its neediest residents struggling to get by. But while low-paid workers ask the government to raise the minimum wage, many small businesses say they simply can't afford the additional costs. Patrick Fok has this report from Hong Kong. And for more, TRT World's Editor at large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
Workers around the world mark Labour Day | Money Talks
May 2, 2018
Explore
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us