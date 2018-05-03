May 3, 2018
WORLD
Protests against Daniel Ortega. Spain’s rape laws. And did Incel inspire Toronto van attack?
Weeks of protests call for Nicaragua's President to resign. Could this be the end of the Sandinista revolution? Outrage in Spain after a group of men accused of rape are sentenced on lesser charges. And we look at how an extreme belief in misogyny might have inspired the deadly van attack in Toronto.
