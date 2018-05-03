May 3, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon Elections: Fears voting will happen along sectarian lines
The people of Lebanon head to the polls on Sunday to choose their parliamentary representatives. The number of seats in parliament are divided equally between Muslims and Christians. And a new law has introduced proportional representation. Critics say the system is extremely complex and risks dividing Lebanon. Abubakr al Shamahi has this report.
Lebanon Elections: Fears voting will happen along sectarian lines
Explore