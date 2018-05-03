UK economy slows down in first quarter of 2018 | Money Talks

The UK economy appears to be slowing based on a number of recent statistical releases. First quarter GDP, factory orders, and consumer borrowing, all seem to be dipping. And some people are worried that the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit is starting to hit the economy. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London. For more on this we are joined by Dr. Huw Edwards the UK. He is a Lecturer in Economics at Loughborough university.