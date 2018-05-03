40 years of IVF: What's next in human reproduction?

It's 40 years since the first IVF baby was born in the UK – starting a reproductive revolution. Could babies soon be born without the need for eggs or sperm? Or will medical ethics stop the research in its tracks? Joining us at the Roundtable is Zeynep Gurtin, a sociologist based at the London Women's Clinic and at the Centre for Family Research; Joyce Harper, Professor of Human Genetics and Embryology at University College London; Aileen Feeney, Chief Executive of Fertility Network UK; and Gedis Grudzinskas, consultant in Infertility and Gynaecology. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.