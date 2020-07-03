Friday, July 3

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 446

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 446 to 195,674, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 9 to 9,003, the tally showed.

Turkey sees 1,172 new cases

Turkey reported 1,172 new coronavirus cases as infections seem to be ebbing, according to the country's health minister.

"The number of new cases decreased to 1,172 from 1,492 on June 24," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The nationwide case-count has reached 203,450.

A total of 1,313 Covid-19 patients recovered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 178,278, the Health Ministry data showed.

"Average age of in-patients at hospitals in the last one week is 46.7," said Koca, adding that 11.13 percent of new cases are among those aged above 65.

This group also constitutes over 70 percent of the deceased from Covid-19, he said.

The country's death toll from the virus reached 5,186, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

UK scraps quarantine for some visitors

Britain is opening up to travel, announcing that it will scrap a requirement for people arriving from dozens of countries to spend 14 days in isolation. Starting July 10, quarantine will be lifted for arrivals from countries deemed “lower risk” for the coronavirus, including Australia, Japan, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, but not the United States, the world’s worst-hit country from Covid-19.

For isolation-weary Britons and cash-starved businesses, relief at easing the three-month lockdown is mixed with trepidation. Britain has the highest Covid-19 toll in Europe, with more than 44,000 confirmed deaths, and scientists say the coronavirus is still on the loose.

French death toll rises by 18 to 29,893

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 18 over the last day to 29,893, according to the country's health department.

The number of people in intensive care units fell by 13 to 560, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.

Pakistani FM tests positive for virus

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

He says he felt a "slight fever," immediately quarantined at home and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Qureshi is the senior-most government official to contract the virus.

Pakistan’s infection rate has been steadily climbing as Prime Minister Imran Khan eased restrictions saying the country’s fragile economy would collapse under a strict lockdown and the poorest would suffer the most.

NY sees increase in infections

New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths, Gov Andrew Cuomo said.

It’s the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.

“The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.

Serbia reports record death

Serbia announced the highest number of daily deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the Balkan country, as authorities declared an emergency in the capital of Belgrade.

Authorities say 11 people have died and there were 309 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This compares to the highest previous daily figure of nine deaths on April 14.

Serbia has gone from a very tight lockdown to almost total relaxation, allowing spectators back to the soccer and tennis venues and reopening nightclubs.

Arizona reaches ICU capacity of 91 percent

Arizona has reached new peaks in hospitalisations and emergency room visits, indicating the state is only intensifying as a coronavirus hot spot.

State health officials say the capacity of hospital intensive care units is at an all-time high of 91 percent.

The number of people hospitalised due to a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 was 3,013, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. It’s the first time it is reaching 3,000.

Air France announces 7,500 job cuts

Air France and regional subsidiary Hop announced 7,500 job cuts on Friday after the virus pandemic grounded most flights and darkened prospects for future air travel.

Activists from multiple unions protested at Air France headquarters at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport as talks began Friday morning about future job prospects at France's flagship airline.

They’re particularly angry that the French government didn’t require Air France to protect jobs when it won 7 billion euros ($8 billion) in state bailout funds in May.

Global Covid-19 cases top 11 million

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 11 million, tracking websites Worldometers and Corona Tracker showed.

More than 524,000 of those have died and some six million have recovered so far.

Philippines records 1,531 cases

The Philippines health ministry has reported six additional deaths and 1,531 more infections, its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have risen to 40,336, while deaths have reached 1,280. The previous high was 1,150 cases reported on June 23.

Tokyo's cases exceed 100 for the second day

Japan’s capital has reported 124 cases, exceeding 100 for the second straight day, as the governor asked residents to stay away from night spots linked to half of all infections.

Governor Yuriko Koike said the increase reflected a larger number of people proactively taking tests, but she did raise a concern about a significant number of untraceable cases.

Japan has had 19,068 cases with 976 deaths. Tokyo accounts for about a third of the total.

South Korea has 63 new cases

South Korea has reported 63 cases of the virus as health authorities scramble to mobilise public health tools to the southwestern city of Gwangju, where more than 50 people were found sickened over the past week.

The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national caseload to 12,967 infections, including 282 deaths.

Thirty-one of the new cases were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May.

Indonesia reports 1,036 cases

Indonesia reported 1,301 infections, taking the total number of cases to 60,695, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto also reported 49 deaths, taking total fatalities to 3,036, while he said 27,568 people have recovered from the virus.

India's daily cases breach 20,000 mark for 1st time

Daily cases in India hit a record high, breaching the 20,000 mark for the first time since the country’s first cases in January.

With 20,903 new infections and 379 fatalities over the past 24 hours, India’s overall case count climbed to 625,544 as the death toll reached 18,213.

Recoveries are now up to 379,892, raising the country’s recovery rate to 60.73 percent from 59.43 percent.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 227,439, according to health authorities.

South Africa’s hospitals bracing for surge of virus patients

South Africa confirmed another record high number of daily cases with 8,728 as anxiety grows in Johannesburg, the country’s latest hot spot.

The city has more than 22,000 cases and Gauteng province, which also includes the capital, Pretoria, now has nearly 30 percent of the country’s cases.

South Africa has Africa’s most confirmed cases with more than 168,000.

US cases rise by over 50,000 in 24 hours

New US Covid-19 cases rose by over 50,000, setting a record for a third consecutive day.

New infections rose in 37 out of 50 US states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior in early June, according to a Reuters analysis.

Florida reported the biggest increase of any state so far, recording over 10,000 new cases in a single day.

Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks.

The US now has over 2.8 million cases and 131,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to a tracking website.

UK confirmed death toll rises by 89 to 43,995

The UK's death toll from confirmed cases rose by 89 to 43,995 from 43,906 the day before, government figures showed.

Including suspected cases, the toll is approaching 55,000.

Peru surpasses 10,000 virus deaths

Peru surpassed 10,000 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said, a day after the government began easing a national lockdown in a bid to revive the economy.

The number of deaths rose to 10,045, an increase of 185 in the last 24 hours, while the number of people infected rose to 292,004, the ministry said.

Peru's victims include 71 health workers and 153 police officers, according to officials.

Among the latest of Peru's victims is the leader of the Awajun indigenous people, Santiago Manuin, who died Wednesday aged 63.

Brazil death toll reaches 61,884

Brazil registered 1,252 virus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 61,884, the Ministry of Health said.

Total confirmed cases rose by 48,105 to reach 1,496,858, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the US.

South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on Covid-19 duty

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until September 30 to help enforce virus restrictions as the country reported its biggest single-day jump in cases.

Ramaphosa first deployed 2,820 members of the South African National Defence Force a few days before enforcing a nationwide lockdown in late March. The number was increased to 76,000 in April as the health threat grew.

The money that will be spent on this extension is $88.35 million, Ramaphosa told the speaker of parliament.

UK to relax travel quarantine from July 10

Britain's government will lift its quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10, Sky News said.

A full list of countries covered by the relaxation would be announced on Friday, Sky said.

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

Only 9 percent of Brazil's cases asymptomatic - study

Less than 10 percent of people infected with the virus in Brazil were asymptomatic and the majority of those who tested positive for the Covid-19 respiratory disease had mild symptoms, showed a survey of almost 90,000 people from all regions.

According to the epidemiological research funded by Brazil's Health Ministry and carried out by the Federal University of Pelotas in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, people who tested positive for the virus showed five main symptoms: fever, cough, alteration of smell/taste, body pain and headache.

A total of 2,064 of 89,387 people surveyed between May 14 and June 24 in three phases tested positive for antibodies, of whom 91 percent showed symptoms of the virus.

Texas governor issues mask order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state, a dramatic ramp-up of the Republican's efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed virus cases and hospitalisations.

Abbott, who had pushed Texas' aggressive reopening of the state economy in May, had previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His prior virus-related orders had undercut efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements.

But faced with dramatically rising numbers of both newly confirmed cases of the virus and the number of patients so sick they needed to be hospitalised, Abbott changed course with Thursday's mask order.