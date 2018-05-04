May 4, 2018
Elections in Lebanon, US involvement in Saudi war on Yemen and Leeds United's tour to Myanmar
Lebanon holds national elections after almost a decade. Could a new electoral system open the door for political newcomers to enter parliament? Has the US violated international law by aiding the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen? And British football team Leeds United has come under fire for planning a tour to Myanmar. Should the trip be cancelled?
