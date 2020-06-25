WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as Oaxaca assess damage
The area surrounding the popular Huatulco beach resort in the southern state of Oaxaca was hardest hit by the 7.4 magnitude quake, but the temblor was felt as far away as Mexico City.
Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as Oaxaca assess damage
A police officer helps an elderly woman to a safer place after an earthquake in Mexico City on June 23, 2020. / AP
June 25, 2020

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Mexico on Tuesday has risen to 10 people.

Authorities confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday as locals began to clear the rubble and assess the damage from the temblor.

The area surrounding the popular Huatulco beach resort in the southern state of Oaxaca was hardest hit by the 7.4 magnitude quake, but the shaking could be felt as far away as Mexico City, wheretall buildings swayedand thousands of people raced into the streets.

Roughly 30 buildings in the capital were damaged and in a northern neighbourhood that was hard hit by a 2017 earthquake, some residents had to evacuate their homes.

"This apartment has always been my home. It's where I was born, where I grew up, where I have all my memories," Aura Preisser said while removing her belongings from the building, which was cordoned off by authorities.

"If I lost it, I would lose not only my home, but a large part of my heart."

Workers cleared the roads cluttered with debris

In Oaxaca, crews of workers cleared the roads cluttered with debris from the earthquake, while residents of humble communities searched for their belongings among the rubble.

"Everything was damaged, the whole house was taken away. Everything we have done in our lives is gone," said Vicente Romero in the town of La Crucecita, on the Pacific coast, showing the damage to his home as neighbours cleared debris.

Educational centres and historical sites, including four archaeological zones, suffered damage, according to a statement from the Oaxaca state government, which put the death toll at 10 people.

In a post on Twitter, Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said 117 municipalities and more than 5,000 homes had been affected by the earthquake.

READ MORE: At least five people killed as powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us