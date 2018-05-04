India Rape Case: Indian girls learn to defend themselves

Six years after a gang-rape in New Delhi sparked protests across India, another brutal case has shocked the country. In 2012, the victim was a 22-year-old medical student, now it's an 8-year-old girl who was repeatedly raped by several men, strangled and killed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities may be slow to act, but Indian girls are wasting no time taking up self defence. Neha Poonia reports.