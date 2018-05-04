May 4, 2018
CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Nina Lorenzen on Sustainable Fashion
Nina Lorenzen is a blogger of fair fashion and the co-founder of an initiative called Fashion Changers where they organize events for bloggers in order to grow a stronger community for fair fashion. She also volunteers for Future Fashion Forward- an association, which also coordinates Fashion Revolution in Germany- a global campaign empowering consumers to demand fairer working conditions.
Nina Lorenzen on Sustainable Fashion
Explore