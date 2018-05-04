CULTURE
Simon Njami Exclusive Interview, Carl Magnus Palm on ABBA’s New Songs | Full Episode | Showcase
On this episode, we will speak to an Abba biographer about the pop bands news of a reunion. And show you an exhibition in Istanbul of rare paintings digitized then brought to life. We will also talk about going green with style. An exhibition urges us to return to the roots of fashion. And Africa rising. We're at the Dak'Art Biennale in Senegal. Dak’art Biennale Opening 01:32 Simon Njami Exclusive Interview 02:52 Fashioned from Nature 07:08 Nina Lorenzen on Sustainable Fashion 09:49 Lights and Colours Digital Exhibition 16:40 New ABBA Songs on the Way 19:47 Carl Magnus Palm on ABBA’a New Songs 20:27 Dancing Drones- China 24:30
May 4, 2018
