May 4, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon heads to the polls for first time in almost a decade
It's been a tough few years for Lebanon. Its government collapsed twice, the country was without a president for more than two years, and the prime minister shocked the world when he announced his resignation, only to retract it a few weeks later. So, many are hoping a federal election will bring both the change and stability Lebanon needs.
Lebanon heads to the polls for first time in almost a decade
Explore