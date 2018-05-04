May 4, 2018
Hawaii Volcano Eruption: People ordered to evacuate homes on Big Island
A state of emergency has been declared in Hawaii as the Kilauea volcano continues to spew lava. Extremely high levels of sulphur dioxide gas have been detected and thousands of people living nearby have been ordered to evacuate. The eruptions began on Thursday, but authorities say they've since intensified. Alexi Noelle has the latest.
