May 7, 2018
Netanyahu hits at Iran nuclear deal and Turkey is becoming a key player in global arms manufacturing
New accusations based on old facts - backed by Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu goes after Iran's nuclear program. We look at Turkey's position in the global arms industry, and assess if Ankara can compete. And we head to Turkey's resort city of Antalya, which is becoming the go-to place for India's super rich to tie the knot.
